Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Set to start Wednesday
Turnbull is expected to start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers announced Tuesday that Michael Fulmer has been recommended for Tommy John surgery. Daniel Norris comes to mind as a logical replacement in the starting rotation, but Norris hasn't been particularly good this spring, posting a 5.06 ERA and 9:6 K:BB in 10.2 innings. Turnbull, meanwhile, has a 2.70 ERA and 8:1 K:BB in 10 frames. If he keeps it up, Turnbull could win out and push Norris to the bullpen to begin the season.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss to end season•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well in second MLB start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss in first career start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Named as Wednesday's starter•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Expected to earn promotion Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Lands on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it