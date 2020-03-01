Turbull pitched three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Turnbull has now pitched five innings this spring without allowing a run, and he's struck out seven batters. The 27-year-old had a 3.99 FIP in 2019, suggesting he could improve upon the 4.61 ERA he posted. He should slot in as the Tigers' No. 2 starter behind Matthew Boyd.