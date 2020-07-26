Turnbull allowed just one run across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Reds. He gave up three hits and four walks, while striking out eight.

The four walks ran up Turnbull's pitch count, as he reached 87 through his five innings of work, but the righty was otherwise outstanding. He finished with a 4.61 ERA across 30 starts in 2019, though his 3.99 FIP suggested he was a better pitcher than that, and he could take a step forward in 2020. Turnbull will look to build on his positive season debut when he takes the mound against this same Cincinnati team Friday, this time back at Comerica Park.