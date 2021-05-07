Turnbull surrendered four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across three innings during Thursday's loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

While Turnbull managed to avoid any extensive damage, he did allow a run in each of his innings during what turned out to be his shortest outing of the season. The 28-year-old did not issue any walks for the second time this year, but the upside ends there. After missing the first three weeks, Turnbull has compiled a 4.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across four starts.