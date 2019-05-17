Turnbull (2-3) allowed six runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

Turnbull coughed up a grand slam in the third inning after allowing four of the first seven batters he faced to reach base. However, the frame was also doomed by a throwing error by Niko Goodrum and a wild pitch by Turnbull that also scored a run. More positively, he continues to show the ability to miss bats, as even in this poor outing he managed 13 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Miami.