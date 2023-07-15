Turnbull (neck) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

On the heels of another successful bullpen session Wednesday, Turnbull will advance to facing live hitters. He would appear to be closing in on a rehab assignment after needing a 60-day IL stint because of this neck issue, following a lost year due to Tommy John surgery. Turnbull has struggled to a 7.26 ERA this season, but he's shown that he can be effective when healthy and the Tigers will presumably give him another chance to prove himself in the starting rotation.