Turnbull (2-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball to record the win Sunday against the Pirates. He allowed five hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Turnbull was dialed in, as he worked through seven strong innings on 92 pitches. This was the longest outing of the season for the 27-year-old, who has allowed just four earned runs through 18 innings. Turnbull looks like the best pitcher on the Detroit staff right now, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Friday against Cleveland.