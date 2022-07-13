Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself in position to return from the 60-day injured list in September, but the organization's main goal at this stage is to have available in full capacity for spring training in 2023. Turnbull underwent Tommy John surgery in late July of last year and likely won't have enough time to build up for a starting role if he were to make a late-season return from the IL.