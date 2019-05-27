Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in defeat
Turnbull (2-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk across seven innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Sunday.
While he gave up seven hits, Turnbull really only had one bad inning. During the fourth, he allowed four hits, including a homer, which led to all four runs against him. Turnbull has yielded a homer in four straight outings, but he's still only tossed up six long balls all season, so owners shouldn't really be concerned. Overall, he is 2-4 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 60.2 innings this season. He will start next against the Braves on Saturday.
