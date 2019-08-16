Turnbull (3-11) allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mariners on Thursday.

Although it wasn't one of his best outings, Turnbull still pitched pretty well and yet again got tagged with a defeat. This is the sixth time since the beginning of June where Turnbull allowed three or fewer runs but took a loss. His other numbers -- 3.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 112.2 innings -- are better than his record indicates. Turnbull will pitch next at the Astros on Tuesday.