Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in loss
Turnbull (3-11) allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mariners on Thursday.
Although it wasn't one of his best outings, Turnbull still pitched pretty well and yet again got tagged with a defeat. This is the sixth time since the beginning of June where Turnbull allowed three or fewer runs but took a loss. His other numbers -- 3.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 112.2 innings -- are better than his record indicates. Turnbull will pitch next at the Astros on Tuesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well but takes loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Approaching innings limit•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Early exit in return from IL•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Returning Monday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Making one more rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...