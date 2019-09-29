Turnbull (3-17) gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out seven through 5.1 innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Sunday.

Turnbull allowed a run in the first inning, but wouldn't allow another until his final frame when he allowed three baserunners and two runs before being removed from the game. While Turnbull had a rough start to the month, he posted a 3.35 ERA and a 20:3 K:BB in his final three starts. The 27-year-old finishes the season with a 4.61 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148.1 innings.