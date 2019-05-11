Turnbull allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings Saturday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

It wasn't Turnbull's best performance of the year, as his four walks tied a season high, but he kept the Tigers in a game which they would eventually win. His ERA rose only slightly and now sits at 2.42 on the season. His next start will come Thursday against Oakland.