Turnbull allowed one run on a hit and a walk across 2.1 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Making his second start of the spring, Turnbull once again looked solid. The righty threw 45 pitches, up from 25 in his first outing, so the Tigers are keeping his workload in check as he returns from Tommy John surgery. Turnbull may have some streaming appeal in 2023, though the innings limit that will likely be in place caps his upside.