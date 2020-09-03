Turnbull allowed five runs on three hits and five walks across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Brewers Wednesday. He struck out five.

The season-high five walks really worked against Turnbull. The righty's pitch count quickly climbed to 89 before getting the hook, and he was constantly dealing with clogged basepaths. Free passes have been an issue all season for Turnbull, as he now has 23 in just 34.2 innings pitched. The 27-year-old still has a respectable 3.89 ERA, but that number will likely climb quickly if he can't display better command moving forward. Turnbull lines up to face Milwaukee again in his next scheduled start Tuesday.