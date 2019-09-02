Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Suffers 14th defeat
Turnbull (3-14) allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts across 4.2 innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Sunday.
While his record won't show it, Turnbull was pitching better out of the All-Star break. However, that is no longer the case, as the 26-year-old has yielded 15 runs in his last 12.2 innings (10.66 ERA). But Turnbull has gone much longer without a win; he has lost 10 straight decisions, as his last victory came on May 31. Turnbull has 14 losses with a 4.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 125.1 innings this season. He will make his next start at the Athletics on Friday.
