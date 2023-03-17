Turnbull allowed three runs on six hits across three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Turnbull allowed only three total hits across his first two spring starts, but he was much more hittable Thursday. On a positive note, the righty continued to rack up strikeouts, and he now has nine across 7.1 Grapefruit League innings. Turnbull is making his return from Tommy John surgery this year, so there likely will be some ups and downs, but he could be a streaming option in the right matchups.