Turnbull (1-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings during a 5-3 loss to the Orioles. He struck out three.

Turnbull allowed two or fewer earned runs for the third time over his past four starts, but he still picked up his fourth loss. He threw just 50 of his 83 pitches for strikes and issued multiple walks for the fifth time over six starts. Turnbull's ERA actually dropped from 7.25 to 6.84, but he still doesn't look like the pitcher he was in 2021, when he posted a 2.88 ERA over nine starts (50 innings) before undergoing Tommy John surgery.