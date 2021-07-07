Turnbull (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Turnbull resumed throwing at the end of June, but he felt something recently and was brought from Lakeland to Dallas to be evaluated, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. The right-hander will be shut down from throwing following his setback, and the team considers early August to be a best-case scenario for his return. Ian Krol's contract was selected by the Tigers as part of a corresponding move.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Cleared to throw•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Likely out until after break•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Nearing throwing program•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: No structural damage to forearm•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Initial results encouraging•