Turnbull (0-2) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Indians.

Turnbull allowed only one home run, but struggled with his efficiency by allowing multiple batters to reach base in three of the four innings he pitched. More positively, seven of the eight hits he allowed were singles and he surrendered only one free pass. He also continues to prove elusive to batters, racking up 19 strikeouts across 15 innings.