Turnbull didn't make his scheduled turn through the rotation at Triple-A Toledo this week after Tigers manager A.J. Hinch relayed Saturday that the right-hander is dealing with a cracked toenail, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Toledo hasn't placed Turnbull on its 7-day injured list, and Hinch relays that Turnbull should get back on the mound "any given day." Turnbull was recently activated from the Tigers' 60-day IL after recovering from a neck injury and completing a six-start rehab assignment. He made the last four of those starts with Toledo, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 16.1 innings.