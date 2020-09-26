Turnbull (4-4) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings in Friday's loss to the Royals.
Turnbull couldn't stop Adalberto Mondesi in particular, as the Royals shortstop was in the middle of all three runs against the righty. It's a tough end to a solid season for Turnbull, who finishes with a 3.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 51 strikeouts across 56.2 innings in 11 starts.
