Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss in first career start
Turnbull (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Twins, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out two.
Turnbull struggled in his first career big-league start, allowing four runs in the second inning on a trio of singles, a walk and a balk before conceding another two runs in the fourth inning on a pair of RBI doubles. Despite the shaky results, it looks like Turnbull will get at least one more turn through the rotation with Michael Fulmer (knee) set to undergo season-ending knee surgery. Turnbull will look to turn things around his next time out, which will come on the road in a rematch against the Twins.
