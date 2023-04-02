Turnbull (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out three.

This one was ugly right from the get-go as Turnbull started single, wild pitch, single, double, walk. The third inning got out of hand and Trey Wingenter replaced Turnbull with one out in the frame. Turnbull was at his best ever in 2021 before going down with an elbow injury which required Tommy John surgery. He will need to show some semblance of that form again before he can be trusted in fantasy lineups.