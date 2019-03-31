Turnbull (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings against the Blue Jays.

Turnbull pitched reasonably well, but was touched up for all three runs in the fourth inning on two hits, a walk and a Justin Smoak two-run homer. The 26-year-old righty steadied and pitched a scoreless fifth but did not come out for the sixth inning. Turnbull will look to improve his 5.40 ERA Thursday at home against the Royals.