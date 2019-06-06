Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss Wednesday
Turnbull (3-5) allowed three runs over five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays. He allowed five hits and three walks, while striking out four.
Turnbull was decent but he got no run support, as Charlie Morton and Oliver Drake combined to shut out the Tigers. The 26-year-old righty has been mostly solid this year, with a 3.01 ERA and 68 strikeouts across 71.2 innings of work, but Detroit's anemic offense caps Turnbull's potential. He'll look for a little more run support and win No. 4 in his next start Tuesday against the Royals.
