Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes no-decision
Turnbull did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Marlins, as he allowed three runs over five innings. He gave up seven hits and two walks, while striking out four.
Turnbull wasn't particularly sharp, as he put plenty of men on base and needed 92 pitches to navigate his five innings. The righty had rattled off four consecutive stellar starts, in which he posted a 0.75 ERA and 2-0 record across 24 innings, but his last three outings have resulted in no quality starts or wins, and a 3.68 ERA. Turnbull will look to get back into the win column his next time out Sunday against the Mets on the road.
