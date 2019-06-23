Turnbull (3-7) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Saturday.

The 26-year-old pitched much better than he did in his last outing, but it still resulted in a loss. Bad luck has been common for him, as Turnbull has allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last five starts, but he is 1-3 during that stretch. Overall, he is 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 87.2 innings this season. He will look to earn his fourth victory at home against the Nationals on Friday.