Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes seventh loss
Turnbull (3-7) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Saturday.
The 26-year-old pitched much better than he did in his last outing, but it still resulted in a loss. Bad luck has been common for him, as Turnbull has allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last five starts, but he is 1-3 during that stretch. Overall, he is 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 87.2 innings this season. He will look to earn his fourth victory at home against the Nationals on Friday.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Handed sixth loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Looks good in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Tosses six strong innings•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Will return for start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.