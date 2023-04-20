Turnbull (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians. He walked three and struck out three.

Turnbull pitched decently, but Detroit only provided two runs of support. The righty's 7.85 ERA overall doesn't look pretty, though he's been better in his last two starts, allowing four runs across 10.1 innings. Turnbull will look to keep trending in the right direction when he takes the mound again, likely early next week against Milwaukee.