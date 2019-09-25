Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday
Turnbull (3-16) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, as he allowed two runs across six innings. He gave up six hits and two walks, while striking out five.
Turnbull pitched quite well and actually left the game with a chance to grab his fourth win of the season, but the Detroit bullpen quickly allowed both inherited runners to score, saddling the righty with his 11th straight loss. At least Turnbull is pitching better lately, as he's allowed just three runs over his last 11 innings to go with 13 strikeouts. He'll have one last chance to impress on Sunday against the White Sox before turning his attention to his second full MLB campaign in 2020.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Can't escape second inning•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Suffers 14th defeat•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Saddled with 13th loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Roughed up by Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...