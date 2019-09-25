Turnbull (3-16) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, as he allowed two runs across six innings. He gave up six hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Turnbull pitched quite well and actually left the game with a chance to grab his fourth win of the season, but the Detroit bullpen quickly allowed both inherited runners to score, saddling the righty with his 11th straight loss. At least Turnbull is pitching better lately, as he's allowed just three runs over his last 11 innings to go with 13 strikeouts. He'll have one last chance to impress on Sunday against the White Sox before turning his attention to his second full MLB campaign in 2020.