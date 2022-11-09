The Tigers announced Tuesday that Turnbull (elbow) is fully healthy and participating in his normal offseason program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander missed the entire 2022 campaign while he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery in July of last year, but he's ready to go for the start of spring training. Turnbull made nine starts in 2021 prior to the procedure and had a 2.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB in 50 innings, and he should be in the rotation for Detroit to begin 2023.