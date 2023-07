Turnbull (neck) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Turnbull mixed in all of his pitches in what he deemed his first "real bullpen" session since he went on the injured list back in mid-May with a neck injury. "The neck feels fine," Turnbull said, "but it's building up arm strength and figuring out the timing. Doesn't feel too bad." There remains no timetable for Turnbull's return, but Wednesday's session was a significant step.