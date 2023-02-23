Turnbull (elbow) impressed during his first live batting practice session of the spring Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It was the first time Turnbull has faced live hitting since he suffered a right elbow injury back in June of 2021, which ultimately required Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old is expected to be part of the Tigers' Opening Day rotation, but his workload will be monitored closely considering he missed all of 2022 and barely topped 100 innings combined from 2020-21.