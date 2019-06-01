Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Tosses six strong innings
Turnbull (3-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings Friday against the Braves.
Turnbull surrendered his only run of the night in the third inning on a groundout to shortstop, but it was smooth sailing from there on. The 26-year-old had spent the last three days on the bereavement list but didn't miss a turn in the rotation while he was away from the team. Following Friday's impressive start, Turnbull sports a 2.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 64:22 K:BB through 66.2 innings this season.
