Turnbull (elbow) allowed one run on two hits across two innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

It was Turnbull's first game action since 2021 as he makes his way back following Tommy John surgery. The righty logged 25 pitches, and the Tigers will likely be cautious with him throughout the spring. Turnbull will slot into Detroit's rotation this season, possibly as the No. 2 starter behind Eduardo Rodriguez. He could have some fantasy appeal if he's fully healthy, though his workload figures to be managed all year, which could limit his upside. Turnbull's career high in innings is the 148.1 he pitched back in 2019.