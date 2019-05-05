Turnbull allowed one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across seven innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.

The 26-year-old pitched more than well enough to earn a victory, but the Tigers offense gave him just two runs in support, and then the bullpen blew the one-run lead in the eighth. The no-decision was disappointing, but Turnbull has been great lately, posting a 1.13 ERA in his last four outings. Overall, Turnbull is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 39 innings this year. He will look to keep his hot streak going Saturday at the Twins.