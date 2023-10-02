Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Monday that he expects Turnbull to compete for a job in the rotation next spring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Turnbull missed all of the 2022 season following Tommy John surgery and suffered through a lost 2023 campaign. He was limited to just 15 starts this year due to neck and toe injuries and, when healthy, didn't pitch well either in the majors (7.26 ERA) or minors (6.23 ERA). Turnbull ended the season healthy at Triple-A Toledo, though, and should have a normal offseason. It's possible Turnbull could have been seen as a non-tender candidate, but it sounds like the Tigers plan to keep him around and hope he can bounce back in his walk year.