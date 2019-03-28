Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Will open the season third
Turnbull will begin the season as the Tigers' No. 3 starter, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Turnbull is slated to start Saturday against the Blue Jays in Toronto and will follow Jordan Zimmermann and Matt Boyd in the rotation. The 26-year-old beat out Daniel Norris for the spot, which opened up when the team announced that Michael Fulmer will get Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Without a ton of standout pitchers around him, Turnbull could lock himself into the rotation for 2019 and possibly beyond if he pitches well out of the gate.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Officially makes roster•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Frontrunner for final rotation spot•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Could grab final rotation spot•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes loss to end season•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Pitches well in second MLB start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unviel their...