Turnbull will be activated off the bereavement list to start Friday's game against the Braves.

Turnbull was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday but will make his regularly scheduled start Friday after being away from the team for the three-day minimum. The 26-year-old has a 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 62:23 K:BB through 11 starts this season.