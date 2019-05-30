Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Will return for start Friday
Turnbull will be activated off the bereavement list to start Friday's game against the Braves.
Turnbull was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday but will make his regularly scheduled start Friday after being away from the team for the three-day minimum. The 26-year-old has a 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 62:23 K:BB through 11 starts this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out eight in defeat•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Short outing•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Turns in another gem•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.