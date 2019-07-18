Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Will run into innings limit
Turnbull will run into an innings limit at some point in the second half, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Manager Ron Gardenhire didn't give a specific innings total or date at which Turnbull would be shut down, but it makes sense for the Tigers to be cautious with their young arms in a season in which they aren't close to the playoff race. Turnbull threw 135.2 innings last year and is at 98.2 so far this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Posts quality start in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Roughed up in return•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Activated and starting Friday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Moves to injured list•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Dealing with shoulder fatigue•
-
Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Takes seventh loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...