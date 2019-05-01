Turnbull (2-2) tossed six innings of one-run ball to earn the win Tuesday against the Phillies. He gave up three hits and two walks, to go along with five strikeouts. He also threw three wild pitches.

Turnbull was effectively wild as he picked up his second straight win. Three wild pitches gets you into trouble on many nights, but the 26-year-old limited the damage elsewhere and held a strong Philadelphia lineup to just a lone run, in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park no less. Turnbull has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers, as he now has a 2.53 ERA on the year. The righty will look to keep it going in his next turn, which is scheduled for Sunday against a struggling Royals team.