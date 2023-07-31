Turnbull (neck) made his second rehab start Sunday for High-A West Michigan, covering three innings and allowing two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four.

After tossing two scoreless frames for West Michigan in his first rehab start last Tuesday, Turnbull worked a little longer Sunday and was mostly effective during the 34-pitch outing, with a two-run first-inning home run representing the only damage against him. Expect the Tigers to transfer Turnbull's rehab assignment to Double-A Erie or Triple-A Toledo later this week as he continues to get stretched back out following a lengthy layoff due to a neck injury. The Tigers wouldn't appear to have room in the rotation for Turnbull at the moment, but that could change quickly if Detroit moves Eduardo Rodriguez and/or Michael Lorenzen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.