Walker was removed from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Blue Jays after being hit on the right forearm with a pitch, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Paul Fry's offering plunked Walker, who took first base before being lifted after a conversation with the trainer. His exit could very well have been precautionary, but the Tigers should provide clarity soon. Walker was acquired from the Giants via trade in November.