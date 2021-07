The Tigers have selected Kohlhepp with the 135th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Kohlhepp displayed a fastball that topped out at 99 mph with sinking action while serving as a multi-inning reliever for Notre Dame in 2021. He likes to throw his slider to right-handed hitting batters, with a changeup being his primary out pitch against lefties. So long as he's able to continue developing his command, the right-hander should have a chance to start as he embarks on his pro career.