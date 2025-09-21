The Tigers selected Rainey's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rainey began the season with the Pirates, accumulating an ugly 10.57 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 7.2 innings spanning 11 appearances. He was released in early July and subsequently signed a minor-league deal with Detroit. Since joining the organization, Rainey has been effective with Toledo, posting a 2.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll likely fill a spot at the back of the Tigers' bullpen over the final week of the campaign. Charlie Morton was designated for assignment Sunday to make room for Rainey on the roster.