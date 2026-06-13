Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Activated ahead of start

The Tigers reinstated Skubal (elbow) from the injured list ahead of his start Saturday against Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Skubal's start Saturday will mark his first outing since April 29 following a lightning-fast recovery from a procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow. He made one rehab start at High-A West Michigan during his recovery but threw just 54 pitches, so he'll likely be working under a pitch count while taking on the Guardians. Ty Madden was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.