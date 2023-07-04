Skubal (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Skubal is set to make his season debut for the Tigers on Tuesday against the Athletics after completing the long rehab from last August's flexor tendon surgery. The left-hander isn't totally stretched out yet, having gone just four innings in his last rehab starts. He was terrific on his rehab assignment, though, leaving Skubal as a solid fantasy play in a favorable matchup even though he'll have workload restrictions.