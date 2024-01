Skubal and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $2.65 million deal Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

This is obviously a massive value for Detroit, as Skubal pitched like a frontline starter after returning from injury last season. The 27-year-old lefty logged a 2.80 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 80.1 innings across 15 starts.