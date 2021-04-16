Skubal (0-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and walked four while striking out five over four innings of work in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

The lefty continues to improve as he made his third start of the season for Detroit. The 24-year-old threw only 46 of his 88 pitches for strikes and still struggled with his command, but managed to escape with minimal damage given his impressive arsenal of pitches. Skubal's next chance to take the rubber will be on Wednesday against the Pirates.