Skubal didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Toronto, allowing five hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander made a dominant return from the paternity list and only really ran into trouble in the sixth inning, when he was able to escape a bases-loaded jam in part due to a heads-up defensive play by Matt Vierling in center field, who threw out George Springer at the plate on what should have been the game's first run. It was Skubal's 13th quality start of the season, but he's gone four straight outings without collecting a win despite a 1.82 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB in 24.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.