Skubal (7-1) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Pirates, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw was dominant once again, as he retired the last 10 batters he faced and didn't allow a Pittsburgh baserunner to get past second base. Skubal generated a shopping 36 called or swinging strikes among his 93 pitches as he produced his eighth quality start of the season, and he'll take a dazzling 2.01 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 80:11 K:BB through 67 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Rangers.